KeyCorp Weighs in on Corteva, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

