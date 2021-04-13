KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FE opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 161.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

