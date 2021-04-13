Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,762 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

