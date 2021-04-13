Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

