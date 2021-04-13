KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after buying an additional 44,382,768 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

