Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.65.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.