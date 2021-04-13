KickToken (KICK) Price Down 12.4% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $5.23 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.