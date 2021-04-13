Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,209. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kimco Realty by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 798.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 287,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 606,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

