King DAG (KDAG) One Day Volume Hits $3.32 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. King DAG has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

