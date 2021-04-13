Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0583 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $72,981.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00258457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.76 or 0.00670967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,209.44 or 0.98267655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.47 or 0.00867959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

