Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNVKF opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Kinnevik has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $53.30.

Kinnevik Company Profile

