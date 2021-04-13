Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Kinross Gold worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

