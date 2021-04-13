Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Truist

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.03. 70,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.19. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

