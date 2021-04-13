Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,004,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KWBT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,421,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,508,044. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile
