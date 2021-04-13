KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.52

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 37442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

