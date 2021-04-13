KKR & Co. Inc. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the average volume of 1,518 call options.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 95,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 115,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

