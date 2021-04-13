KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $345.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $147.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

