KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $345.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

