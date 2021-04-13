KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $74.01 on Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $576.09 million and $19.03 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $74.01 or 0.00117901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.00678490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.75 or 0.99763344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.00916667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

