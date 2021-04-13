Klaytn Market Capitalization Tops $7.03 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $7.03 billion and approximately $103.48 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00684091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,931.07 or 0.99299013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.36 or 0.00858945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

