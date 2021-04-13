Kleros (PNK) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $5.61 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

