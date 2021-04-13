Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Know Labs stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Know Labs has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

