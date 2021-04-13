Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KOTMY remained flat at $$66.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.