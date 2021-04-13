Komercní banka, a.s.’s (KMERF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$31.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

