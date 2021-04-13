Komodo Hits Market Cap of $440.22 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00005516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $440.22 million and $23.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00368226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00181003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00138410 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,279,765 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

