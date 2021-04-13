Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 531.5% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:KONAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Kona Grill has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Kona Grill
