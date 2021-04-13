Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

