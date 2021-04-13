Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 492,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

