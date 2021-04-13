Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.