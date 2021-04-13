Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 4.1%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.32. 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

