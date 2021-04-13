Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 681,643 shares.

The company has a market cap of £68.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.