Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 182,063 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

