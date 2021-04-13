K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €6.80 ($8.00) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.59 ($10.11).

SDF opened at €8.35 ($9.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.87 and a 200-day moving average of €8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

