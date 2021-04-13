K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

