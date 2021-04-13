K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

