Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.74

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 2810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

KHNGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.