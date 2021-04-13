Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.19. 24,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 749,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

