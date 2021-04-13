Kusama (KSM) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $235.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

