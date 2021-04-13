Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

