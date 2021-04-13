Kwmg LLC Acquires 13,241 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $151.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

