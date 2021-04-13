Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 205,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.