Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

JNPR stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

