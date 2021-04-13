Kwmg LLC Acquires 6,300 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 171,922 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.