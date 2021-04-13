Kwmg LLC Buys 3,995 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.