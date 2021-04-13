Kwmg LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

