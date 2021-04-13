Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.