Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,762,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

