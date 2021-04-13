Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 919.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

