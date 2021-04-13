Kwmg LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

