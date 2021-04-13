Kwmg LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Edison International by 30.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 141,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Edison International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 313,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

